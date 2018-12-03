Los tripulantes de cabina de Ryanair han demandado a la compañía ante la Audiencia Nacional por impedir su derecho a la huelga. Según informa El Mundo, también reclaman una indemnización de 150.000 euros.
Según el diario, la demanda fue presentada el pasado jueves y denuncian coacciones frente a la libertad de derecho a la huelga, represalias económicas y obstrucción de ese derecho a la huelga y de la información de los vuelos protegidos por servicios mínimos.
Los pasados meses de julio y de agosto, los tripulantes de cabina de la aerolínea irlandesa en varios países fueron a la huelga por no reconocer el derecho a la acción sindical, así como por mantener al colectivo que opera en España bajo la legislación irlandesa, entre otros motivos.
Los paros tanto en España como en otros países europeos causaron cientos de cancelaciones y afectaron a decenas de miles de pasajeros. El Sindicato Español de Pilotos de Líneas Aéreas (Sepla), que representa a unos 500 de los 800 pilotos de Ryanair que hay en España, ya demandó a la firma ante la Audiencia en agosto con la intención de que la compañía regularizara los contratos de los pilotos en España y los ajustara a la legislación laboral española.
Más tarde, en octubre, llegó a un acuerdo con Ryanair en este punto para retirar la demanda.
