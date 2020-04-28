Sánchez llama la atención a la banca por las quejas de autónomos y pymes con los avales ICO

MADRIDActualizado:
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha llamado la atención al sector financiero por las quejas recibidas de autónomos y pymes sobre el trato y los plantemientos que están recibiendo por parte de algunos bancos en la comercialización de los créditos avalados por el Instituto de Crédito Oficial (ICO).
Así lo ha indicado durante la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Consejo de Ministros, en el que se ha presentado el plan de desescalada en cuatro fases.
Preguntado por la activación del tercer tramo de las líneas ICO, un programa cuya cuantía asciende a 100.000 millones y de los que se han activado ya dos tramos de 20.000 millones cada uno, el presidente del Gobierno ha comenzado destacando que la práctica totalidad de la financiación está concentrada en pymes y autónomos.
Sánchez ha aprovechado entonces para advertir de que el Gobierno está "muy al tanto" de las quejas recibidas por parte de autónomos y pymes "sobre el trato y los planteamientos que se están haciendo por parte de determinados bancos".
"En consecuencia, también nosotros en las próximas líneas ICO que estamos poniendo en marcha estamos aprendiendo de cuál es la experiencia, y lo que les pedimos a los bancos, y al sector financiero en concreto, es que trabaje por que lleguen cuanto antes esas líneas de garantías y la liquidez a aquellos para quienes fueron concebidas, que fueron trabajadores autónomos y también pymes", ha apostillado el presidente del Gobierno.
