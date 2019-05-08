Público
Santander aplaza su ERE hasta después de las elecciones del 26-M

El banco no concreta todavía a los sindicatos el recorte de plantilla, que justifica por la duplicidad de puestos y oficinas tras absorber Popular y por el escaso margen de negocio que dejan los bajos tipos de interés

Una oficina del Banco Santander, en Madrid. REUTERS

Banco Santander aplazará hasta después de las elecciones autonómicas y municipales del 26 de mayo la presentación del segundo ERE en apenas un año, con el que llevará a cabo un recorte de plantilla que la dirección se ha negado a cuantificar ante los sindicatos pero que algunas informaciones cifran en un número de despidos no inferior a los 3.000.

Ese nuevo recorte de la plantilla llegará después de que en febrero del año pasado quedaran prácticamente agotadas las 1.100 bajas y los 575 traslados que acometió en los servicios centrales tras absorber Popular y, con él, Pastor en junio de 2017.

La dirección del banco se ha reunido hoy con los sindicatos para avanzar los motivos por los que pretende justificar el nuevo recorte de empleo, con lo que abre un periodo de quince días laborales (21 naturales) que concluye el 28 de mayo, dos jornadas después de las votaciones.

De hecho, el banco llegó a retrasar esa reunión, prevista para el pasado lunes, con lo que evita que el periodo formal de consultas pueda comenzar antes de que se celebren las elecciones.

Los responsables del banco, cuyo grupo ha cerrado el primer trimestre con unos beneficios conjuntos de 2.054 millones de euros (455 en España), han justificado el nuevo despido colectivo en causas de carácter organizativo, por la existencia de puestos de trabajo y de oficinas duplicados tras la absorción, y productivas, en este caso por los escasos márgenes que dejan los intereses como consecuencia de los bajos tipos de interés.

(Habrá ampliación)

