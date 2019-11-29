Público
Santander y HSBC tendrán que devolver a sus clientes en Reino Unido lo cobrado por descubiertos sin alerta

Según el regulador bancario británico, ambas entidades no enviaron alertas mediante SMS a sus clientes antes de empezar a cobrarles por un descubierto no pactado.

Una sucursal del Banco Santander en el Reino Unido. REUTERS

Banco Santander y HSBC han asumido el incumplimiento de una ley británica que obliga a las entidades a avisar a los clientes cuando sus cuentas quedan en descubierto, por lo que tendrán que devolver los importes cobrados y no pactados.

En concreto, el banco presidido por Ana Botín incumplió la orden seis veces, si bien no ha hecho público todavía el importe que devolverá ni el número de clientes que se vieron afectados.

De su lado, HSBC, que se saltó la orden en dos ocasiones, sí que ha confirmado que reembolsará 8 millones de libras (9,5 millones de euros) a unos 115.000 clientes.

Según ha informado la Autoridad de la Competencia y los Mercados de Reino Unido (CMA, por sus siglas en inglés), ambas entidades no enviaron alertas mediante SMS a sus clientes antes de empezar a cobrarles por un descubierto no pactado.

Estas infracciones ocurrieron por primera vez en febrero de 2018, cuando entró en vigor la obligación de avisar a los clientes, por lo que la CMA también ha solicitado a Banco Santander y a HSBC el encargo de un informe independiente para verificar la aplicación de la orden desde entonces hasta ahora.

