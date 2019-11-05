Público
Targobank anuncia un ERE que afectará al 25% de la plantilla y a 40 oficinas en España

La entidad pertenece al grupo francés Crédit Mutuel, que se convirtió en accionista único tras comprar a Banco Popular su participación en junio de 2017, pocos días antes de su quiebra.

Oficina de Targobank, en Duisburgo. WP

Targobank ha comunicado formalmente a los representantes de los trabajadores su intención de acometer un proceso de reestructuración en España que afectará a 40 oficinas comerciales y a un máximo de 180 trabajadores, lo que representa el 32,2% de la red y casi el 25% de la plantilla.

Según apunta un comunicado del banco, el objetivo de la reorganización es "dotar a la entidad de una mayor sostenibilidad, eficiencia y competitividad con el fin de adaptarse a los retos del mercado español".

Targobank estima que la medida implicará la reagrupación y reducción de unas 40 oficinas comerciales y que se verán afectados un máximo de 180 empleados.

En este sentido, ha comunicado su compromiso de alcanzar un acuerdo con los representantes de los trabajadores que minimice el impacto en la plantilla.

El procedimiento, adelantado por La Información y Okdiario, no afectará a los clientes de la entidad, que continuarán recibiendo el servicio en el resto de oficinas y a través de la banca a distancia.

Targobank pertenece al grupo francés Crédit Mutuel, que se convirtió en accionista único tras comprar a Banco Popular su participación del 48,98% el 1 de junio de 2017 por 65 millones de euros.

Según los últimos datos disponibles, Targobank tenía al cierre de 2018 un total de 721 empleados y 124 sucursales en España. Ese ejercicio perdió 19,7 millones de euros y en el primer semestre de 2019 los números rojos ascendieron a 10,55 millones.

