La subida de la luz en la tarifa regulada por el Gobierno será de un 10% para los usuarios medios (300kwh al mes con una potencia de 4 kw). Las lluvias abundantes que han dejado a rebosar los embalses españoles no son suficientes para que las tarifas desciendan. Esto se debe principalmente a la subida de los precios del gas natural y los derechos de emisión de CO2, según ha informado el Gobierno.
El secretario de Estado de Energía, José Domínguez Abascal ha reconocido que esta subida de precios no tiene una solución a corto plazo ya que las reglas europeas no permiten margenes amplios para efectuar cambios en el funcionamiento del mercado energético.
"Es difícil encontrar una solución, llamemos milagrosa, a corto plazo", señala Domínguez Abascal.
"En el mercado, que formalmente es muy competitivo pero que difícilmente genera competencia cuando los actores son tan pocos, hay actuaciones que se pueden hacer a medio y sobre todo a largo plazo que hagan que tengamos unos precios a la baja y que finalmente tengamos un precio eléctrico más bajo y estable que el que tenemos en este momento", declara.
