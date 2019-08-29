Público
IPC La tasa de inflación baja al 0,3% en agosto, el nivel más bajo en casi tres años

El IPC se recorta dos décimas menos respecto a la cifra de julio por el abaratamiento de la electricidad, según el INE

Contadores inteligentes de luz. / REUTERS

Contadores de la luz. REUTERS

La tasa anual del Índice de precios de consumo (IPC) se situó en agosto en el 0,3%, lo que supone dos décimas menos que en  julio, lo que supone su menor nivel desde septiembre de 2016, según el indicador adelantado publicado este jueves por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).

La tasa interanual de agosto es la trigésimo sexta tasa positiva que encadena el IPC interanual e implica que los precios son hoy un 0,3% superiores a los de hace un año.

En términos mensuales (agosto sobre julio), el IPC disminuyó un 0,1%, su mayor descenso en un mes de agosto desde 2015.

A la espera de los datos detallados, el INE avanza que ha sido el abaratamiento de la electricidad lo que ha influido en la moderación de la tasa de inflación. De ese modo, el IPC  retoma la senda bajista después de que en julio subiera una décima, hasta el 0,5%.

Por su parte, el Índice de Precios de Consumo Armonizado (IPCA), que mide la evolución de los precios con el mismo método en todos los países de la Eurozona, situó su tasa interanual en agosto en el 0,4%. Si este dato se confirma, la tasa anual del IPCA bajaría dos décimas respecto al mes anterior. Por su parte, la variación mensual del indicador adelantado del IPCA se situó en el -0,1%.

El INE publicará los datos definitivos del IPC de agosto el 13 de septiembre.

