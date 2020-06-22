Estás leyendo: La tasa de morosidad bancaria se recorta levemente en abril por el aumento del volumen de crédito

El saldo de créditos dudosos se sitúa en los 57.690 millones, frente a los 1,121 billones del total de préstamos

Fachada del Banco de España, en Madrid. EP.P/Óscar J.Barroso
madrid

Actualizado:

PÚBLICO/AGENCIAS

La tasa de morosidad de los créditos concedidos por los bancos, cajas y cooperativas a particulares y empresas se redujo ligeramente el pasado mes de abril hasta el 4,77%, frente al 4,80% de un mes antes, por el aumento del volumen total de préstamos, mayor que el del créditos dudoso, según los datos del Banco de España.

Concretamente, los créditos dudosos crecieron por segundo mes consecutivo, hasta los 57.690 millones de euros en abril, un 0,61% más que en marzo. Frente a un año antes, no obstante, el saldo descendió un 15,6%.

Por su partel, el crédito total del sector aumentó un 1,44% por encima del mes anterior, hasta 1,121 billones de euros (u 0,98% respecto a abril de 2019).

Coincidiendo con el inicio de la crisis del coronavirus, en el mes de marzo el crédito había roto con tres meses consecutivos a la baja, al repuntar un 1%.

Las provisiones de las entidades financieras se situaron en 36.663 millones de euros en abril, lo que supone un descenso del 0,87% respecto al mes precedente, en el que esta partida había repuntado un 3%. Frente al mismo mes de 2019, la caída fue del 12,6%.

