Telefónica analiza la compra de activos de la brasileña Oi

La compañía, en concurso de acreedores desde 2016 (con una deuda de 17.000 millones de euros), es el cuarto operador móvil del mercado brasileño.

Un hombre habla por un teléfono público con el logotipo de la compañía brasileña de telecomunicaciones Oi frente a la oficina de la compañía en Río de Janeiro. REUTERS / Ricardo Moraes

Telefónica estaría analizando la compra parcial de la brasileña Oi, según publica este lunes el diario digital El Confidencial, basada en "fuentes próximas a la operación". Fuentes de la compañía  eludieron hacer comentario alguno al respecto.
Según este digital, la compañía española se ha puesto en manos del banco de inversión estadounidense Morgan Stanley para valorar adquirir parte de los activos de su competidora brasileña Oi, en concurso de acreedores desde 2016. Cuando la empresa quebró hace tres años, su deuda ascendía a 19.000 millones de dólares (unos 17.000 millones de euros).

Por su parte, Oi había contratado en enero los servicios de Bank of America Merrill Lynch para analizar desinversiones de negocios no estratégicos y aliviar su pesado balance. Oi es el cuarto operador móvil del mercado brasileño y con activos fijos que cuenta con una capitalización de aproximadamente 6.000 millones de euros (lo que supone casi el 15% de la deuda y el 8% del valor de empresa de Telefónica).

El negocio de Telefónica en Brasil representa el 23% del resultado bruto de explotación (Ebitda) y el 21% de su valor de empresa.

Para los analistas, esta operación por parte de Telefónica generaría "evidentes" sinergias con el negocio del grupo español en el país carioca. Según los analistas del Banco Sabadell, por motivos de competencia, Telefónica no podría adquirir la totalidad de Oi, lo que limitaría el riesgo en cuanto a la deuda, y que la principal alternativa para la consolidación sería la partición de Oi entre el resto de operadores (Telefónica, TIM y Claro) lo cual sería muy positivo para el mercado y tendría un impacto positivo para Telefónica, aún difícil de cuantificar hasta conocer los detalles finales de la posible operación.

