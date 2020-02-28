Estás leyendo: Telefónica compra el 50% del negocio de Prosegur en España por 305 millones

Público
Público

Empresas Telefónica compra el 50% del negocio de Prosegur en España por 305 millones

El precio del negocio, sujeto a los ajustes estándar en este tipo de transacciones sobre deuda, capital circulante y clientes existentes, se paga mediante la entrega de 49,5 millones de acciones de Telefónica.

El presidente del grupo Telefónica, José María Álvarez-Pallete, durante la presentación de los resultados de la compañía en 2019. EFE/Emilio Naranjo
El presidente del grupo Telefónica, José María Álvarez-Pallete, durante la presentación de los resultados de la compañía en 2019. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Europa press

Telefónica ha cerrado la compra del 50% del negocio de alarmas de Prosegur en España por un importe 305,61 millones de euros, una vez obtenidas las aprobaciones regulatorias pertinentes, según ha informado la operadora este viernes a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

La totalidad del precio, sujeto a los ajustes estándar en este tipo de transacciones sobre deuda, capital circulante y clientes existentes, se paga mediante la entrega de 49.545.262 acciones de Telefónica.

Asimismo, con el fin de articular mecanismos de protección habituales en este tipo de operaciones, Prosegur se ha comprometido, entre otras obligaciones, a asumir ciertas restricciones sobre la transmisibilidad de las referidas acciones de Telefónica.

Con esta alianza, Telefónica y Prosegur quieren acelerar el desarrollo del negocio de alarmas en España y evolucionar la oferta de servicios de seguridad residencial y para negocios mediante la generación de soluciones innovadoras para el cliente y la aportación de las capacidades complementarias de ambas compañías.

En los últimos ejercicios, el mercado español de alarmas ha experimentado importantes tasas de crecimiento. Se espera que dicha tendencia se incremente durante los próximos años debido al papel fundamental que jugará la seguridad en el hogar conectado.

La colaboración entre Prosegur y Telefónica tiene como objetivo capturar esta oportunidad, dado el gran encaje estratégico y la complementariedad de las aportaciones de ambos socios, dando lugar a una asociación con vocación de liderar el crecimiento de este sector, según resaltaron ambas compañías el pasado mes de septiembre cuando anunciaron la operación.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú