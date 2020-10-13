Telefónica integra en una unidad sus negocios internacionales de mayorista, roaming y multinacionales

MADRIDActualizado:
Telefónica ha creado una nueva unidad, Telefónica Global Solutions, que integrará sus negocios internacionales de mayorista, roaming y multinacionales
Telefónica explica en un comunicado que esta integración supone un paso más en su estrategia de negocio internacional que se enmarca en el proceso de transformación y nuevo plan de acción de la compañía presentado a finales de 2019.
Telefónica Global Solutions prestará servicio a más de 1.500 clientes globales en 170 países, que incluye 400 operadoras de todo el mundo y otros tantos acuerdos de roaming y alianzas estratégicas.
"Con Telefónica Global Solutions, no solo reforzamos el compromiso que tenemos con nuestros clientes, acompañándolos en su propia transformación, ofreciéndoles soluciones innovadoras y globales en todo el mundo, sino que además nos alineamos aún más con la misión del rupo poniendo a las personas y las empresas en el centro de todo," señala Julio Beamonte, consejero delegado de Telefónica Global Solutions.
