Telefónica estudia invertir 5.000 millones en construir una red de fibra en Alemania

FRÁNCFORT/BERLÍNActualizado:
Telefónica está en las etapas finales de un proceso de negociación para la inversión de 5.000 millones de euros (5.900 millones de dólares) en la construcción de una red de fibra óptica en Alemania, dijeron fuentes próximas al proceso.
La división de infraestructuras de la empresa española de telecomunicaciones planea firmar un acuerdo con varios bancos y un inversor en infraestructuras para finales de mes, dijeron las fuentes.
Los bancos prestarían dos tercios del dinero necesario para construir la red de fibra hasta las viviendas (FTTH, por sus siglas en inglés). El resto se cubriría con capital, incluyendo la participación de un inversor que en la actualidad está en conversaciones exclusivas con la compañía, dijeron las fuentes, que hablaron con la condición de permanecer en el anonimato mientras la negociación sigue en curso.
La cuantía de unos 5.000 millones de euros sería la cifra total de inversión, y el dinero se iría asignando por etapas al desarrollo de la red de fibra óptica a medida que se vayan alcanzando hitos del proyecto, añadió una de las fuentes.
La firma de asesoría financiera Lazard está arbitrando el proceso de negociación, dijeron.
Telefónica y Lazard rechazaron hacer comentarios. Telefónica presentará los resultados del tercer trimestre el próximo 29 de octubre.
El consejero delegado de Telefónica, Ángel Vila, anunció en julio que la empresa desarrollará redes de fibra óptica en las zonas con menor cobertura de Alemania, de lo que se encargará la nueva unidad de infraestructuras del grupo.
Es probable que Telefónica Deutschland, la división de Telefónica en Alemania, adopte un papel de inversor pasivo y se convierta en cliente fijo, que aportaría los primeros ingresos sustanciales, según fuentes familiarizadas con el plan.
De llevarse a acabo, el proyecto marcaría un brusco cambio de rumbo con respecto al plan de telefonía móvil que venía siguiendo Telefónica en Alemania, donde su división local opera bajo la marca O2 y depende del alquiler de banda ancha para atender a sus clientes.
También añadiría más carga a una pila de deuda de 37.000 millones de euros que Telefónica se ha esforzado por reducir en los últimos años. Sus acciones han caído un 47% en lo que va de año, dejando al grupo con un valor de mercado de 17.000 millones de euros.
