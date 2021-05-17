Telefónica planea vender su filial de logística Zeleris

MADRIDActualizado:
El grupo de telecomunicaciones Telefónica está buscando compradores para su unidad de logística y entrega exprés Zeleris, dijo el lunes una fuente familiarizada con la oferta, a la vista del crecimiento que ha experimentado el negocio durante los últimos meses por el impulso que ha supuesto la pandemia de la covid-19 para las compras online.
El proveedor de telefonía móvil y banda ancha ha confiado la venta de Zeleris, que opera en todo el mundo y emplea a 1.200 personas, a la consultora Ernst & Young, que ha valorado el activo en hasta 100 millones de euros (121 millones de dólares), dijo la fuente, que está familiarizada con el sector logístico.
Un portavoz de Telefónica declinó hacer comentarios. Ernst & Young no estaba disponible de inmediato para hacer comentarios.
De concretarse, la cesión representaría un paso más en la reducción de la elevada deuda de Telefónica tras la venta de su negocio de antenas de telefonía móvil, Telxius, a American Tower por 7.700 millones de euros a principios de este año.
La estrategia de Telefónica ha incluido hasta ahora la captación de inversores para sus negocios de Brasil, Chile y Alemania, el canje de sus centros de datos por participaciones en los mismos y la unión de su marca británica O2 con Virgin Media en una fusión valorada en 31.400 millones de libras (44.280 millones de dólares).
La semana pasada, los resultados trimestrales de Telefónica hicieron que los inversores se sintieran más tranquilos, aunque la directora financiera Laura Abasolo dijo a los analistas que hasta 1.000 millones de euros de los ingresos de la venta de Telxius no se destinarían a reducir la deuda, sino a pagar los futuros contratos de alquiler de las torres de telefonía móvil.
