Telefónica y Allianz se unen para desplegar fibra óptica en Alemania por 5.000 millones

El gigante español de las telecomunicaciones Telefónica se ha asociado con la aseguradora alemana Allianz en un proyecto de 5.000 millones de euros (5.910 millones de dólares) para el despliegue de fibra óptica en Alemania, dijo la empresa española el jueves.
Allianz y Telefónica serán socios a partes iguales de una sociedad conjunta que invertirá esa suma hasta 2025 para conectar las zonas rurales y semirrurales de Alemania, dijo Telefónica en un comunicado.
Telefónica invertirá 500 millones de euros de captial en la joint venture y Allianz otros 1.000 millones a través de distintos instrumentos financieros. Las inversiones se distribuirán a lo largo del período de despliegue de seis años .
La participación del Grupo Telefónica se llevará a cabo a través de su filial de infraestructuras, Telefónica Infra, que tendrá un 40%, y de Telefónica Deutschland/O2, que tendrá una participación del 10%. Por su parte, Allianz Capital Partners adquirirá un 50% de las acciones de la empresa en representación de varias compañías de seguros Allianz y del Fondo Europeo de Infraestructuras de Allianz (Allianz European Infraestructure Fund).
La nueva sociedad tiene como objetivo desplegar más de dos millones de hogares pasados en zonas rurales y semirrurales, a través de una red de fibra de más de 50.000 kilómetros, al tiempo que genera beneficios medioambientales a través de operaciones energéticamente eficientes y posibilita la transición a la fibra en las zonas de despliegue.
Telefónica subraya que este acuerdo supone una oportunidad para "cristalizar el valor de su experiencia y track record", a la vez que protege sus prioridades financieras en interés de todos sus grupos de interés, tanto de capital como de crédito, a través de una estructura financiera específica del proyecto, sin recurso a los accionistas y no consolidada.
