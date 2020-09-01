Estás leyendo: La llegada de turistas internacionales se desploma un 75% y el gasto más del 79%

Público
Público

Turismo La llegada de turistas internacionales se desploma un 75% y el gasto más del 79% 

Entre junio y julio de este año España ha perdido más de 16 millones de turistas extranjeros y más de 19.000 millones de euros de gasto de estos visitantes.

Viajeros con máscaras sanitarias caminan por la Terminal 1 del aeropuerto Josep Tarradelles - El Prat, en Barcelona. EFE/ Enric Fontcuberta
Viajeros con máscaras sanitarias caminan por la Terminal 1 del aeropuerto Josep Tarradelles - El Prat, en Barcelona. EFE/ Enric Fontcuberta

madrid

efe

La llegada de turistas internacionales a España se hundió en julio un 75% hasta los 2,5 millones, mientras que el gasto realizado disminuyó un 79,5% respecto al mismo mes del pasado año, en un contexto marcado por la apertura de las fronteras tras el estado de alarma y los continuos rebrotes de covid-19.

Entre junio y julio de este año España ha perdido más de 16 millones de turistas extranjeros y más de 19.000 millones de euros de gasto de estos visitantes.

De hecho, en los siete primeros meses del año el número de turistas que visitaron España se desplomó un 72,4% hasta los 13,2 millones, en tanto que el gasto total lo hizo un 72,6% hasta los 14.291 millones de euros, según los datos difundidos este martes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).

Pese a estas cifras, las caídas observadas en julio son ligeramente inferiores a las registradas en junio, cuando tras dos meses en blanco la llegada de turistas se desplomó un 97,7% y el gasto realizado por estos un 98,6%.

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público