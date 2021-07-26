Las ventas de El Corte Inglés se recuperan y crecen un 50% en su primer trimestre

madridActualizado:
El Corte Inglés logró una facturación de 2.511 millones de euros en el primer trimestre de su ejercicio 2021 (que va entre marzo y mayo), lo que supone un 50,2% más en comparación con el mismo periodo de 2020, periodo que estuvo afectado por la paralización de la actividad a consecuencia de la pandemia de Covid-19.
Según destacó la compañía este lunes, de esta forma los ingresos en el primer trimestre se acercaron a los del ejercicio 2019, "excluyendo la división de viajes y el impacto que el turismo tiene en el Retail".
En cuanto al margen bruto, registró un incremento del 69,2%, situándose en 801 millones de euros, mientras que el resultado operativo bruto (Ebitda) alcanzó 81 millones de euros positivos, lo que supone un aumento de 276 millones respecto al mismo periodo del anterior ejercicio.
Por otro lado, el grupo destacó que las medidas implementadas durante el último año han consolidado las ventas online, que crecieron 119% respecto al mismo trimestre del ejercicio 2019, pasando de un 5,3% a un 12,84% sobre las ventas totales.
Las venta online creció un 119% respecto al mismo trimestre del ejercicio 2019
Por líneas de actividad, el retail reflejó unas cifras cercanas a 2019, "a pesar del impacto que supone la falta de turismo y las restricciones aún en curso". Durante el primer trimestre, la cifra de negocios mejoró en un 47,8%, mientras que el margen bruto aumentó un 77,5% y el Ebitda se incrementó en 254 millones de euros respecto al mismo trimestre del ejercicio anterior.
Dentro de los negocios de no Retail, Seguros mantuvo unas ventas estables con 54 millones de euros en el primer trimestre, mientras que el negocio de viajes todavía se vio afectado por las restricciones de movilidad, aunque la compañía resaltó que "los esfuerzos y medidas implementadas han supuesto una mejora del Ebitda".
