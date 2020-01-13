Público
Vivendi pide a un tribunal holandés que bloquee el plan de fusión de Mediaset

Se prevé que el tribunal de Ámsterdam tome una decisión sobre este asunto el próximo 10 de febrero.

Un cartel de Vivendi en la entrada de la sede del conglomerado de entretenimiento y telecomunicaciones en París. REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes

Vivendi ha solicitado a un tribunal holandés un requerimiento judicial para evitar la fusión de Mediaset y su filial española en un hólding con sede en Países Bajos, dijo el lunes el grupo de televisión italiano.

Mediaset, controlada por la familia del ex primer ministro Silvio Berlusconi, está creando una empresa holandesa llamada MediaForEurope (MFE) que quiere utilizar como plataforma para llevar a cabo alianzas en Europa.

Pero Vivendi, segundo accionista de Mediaset, se opone al plan diciendo que la estructura de gobierno de la nueva entidad fortalecerá el control de Berlusconi sobre la compañía.

Se prevé que el tribunal de Ámsterdam tome una decisión sobre este asunto el próximo 10 de febrero, dijo Mediaset. 

