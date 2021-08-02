madrid
Los visados de dirección de obra nueva en los cinco primeros meses del año han sido 41.934. Cifra un 20,4% superior a la registrada en el mismo periodo del año anterior (34.824), según datos del Ministerio de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana.
De este total, 10.639 fueron para viviendas unifamiliares, un 37,8% más que hasta mayo de 2020, y 31.278 a edificios de viviendas en bloque (+15,5%).
Además, se concedieron 17 visados de obra nueva para otro tipo de edificios que no son ni viviendas unifamiliares ni en bloque. Esta cifra es un 42% superior a la registrada durante los cinco primeros meses de 2020.
En el mes de mayo se registraron un total de 8.976 visados de obra nueva, un 36,2% más que en el mismo mes de un año antes, cuando se registraron 6.591 visados.
De estos, 2.428 fueron de viviendas unifamiliares (+75,2%) y 6.547 de edificios en bloque (+25,8%). Por otro lado, solo se solicitó un permiso para construir otro tipo de edificios.
Según la estadística, la superficie media por vivienda fue de 194,1 metros cuadrados en el caso de las viviendas unifamiliares y de 110,6 metros cuadrados para las viviendas en bloque. En otros edificios, la superficie media fue de 145 metros cuadrados.
