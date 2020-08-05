WiZink pacta con los sindicatos un ERE de 123 empleados

MADRIDActualizado:
WiZink ha alcanzado un acuerdo con los sindicatos por el que el Expediente de Regulación de Empleo (ERE) anunciado el pasado mes de junio finalmente afectará a un total de 123 posiciones, frente a las 144 anunciadas inicialmente.
Los empleados afectados por el proceso de despido colectivo serán indemnizados con 31 días por año trabajado con un máximo de 30 mensualidades, más trienios y lineales en función de la antigüedad en la empresa.
El acuerdo alcanzado también contempla prejubilaciones a partir de 55 años, posibilidad de adscripciones voluntarias, así como un programa de orientación profesional y búsqueda de empleo.
La primera oferta económica que WiZink puso sobre la mesa recogía 24 días de salario con el límite de 18 mensualidades, momento en el que UGT planteó una contrapropuesta, suscrita por CCOO, en la que se solicitaban 43 días por año trabajado con un tope de 36 mensualidades.
La mesa de negociación se inició formalmente el pasado 7 de julio, si bien las reuniones previas comenzaron apenas unos días después de anunciarse el ERE. Como es habitual, gracias a estos encuentros se ha permitido rebajar el número de posiciones afectadas y mejorar la oferta económica inicial.
El banco, propiedad del fondo Värde Partners, pretende así simplificar su estructura con el objetivo de optimizar el negocio y adaptarse a las nuevas circunstancias. Este planteamiento se ha acelerado tras la crisis generada por la expansión del coronavirus y la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo sobre las tarjetas revolving, un negocio al que WiZink está muy expuesto.
Para WiZink, su prioridad ahora es avanzar en la digitalización y diversificación de su negocio en un contexto de mercado complejo, mientras continúa facilitando el crédito y ofreciendo nuevos productos en un entorno más digital a sus clientes en España y Portugal.
