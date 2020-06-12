WiZink plantea un ERE de casi el 10% de su plantilla tras el fallo de las 'revolving'

MADRIDActualizado:
WiZink ha comunicado su intención de acometer un Expediente de Regulación de Empleo (ERE) para el 9,47% de la plantilla, simplificando así su estructura con el objetivo de optimizar el negocio.
La entidad ha explicado que el actual contexto de mercado ha acelerado esta decisión, que afectará a 144 empleados de WiZink en España, que cuenta con una plantilla de 1.520 personas.
WiZink ha asegurado que iniciará conversaciones formales con los representantes de los trabajadores en los próximos días y que su intención es alcanzar la mejor solución para ambas partes.
A su vez, ha decidido cambiar de estrategia comercial transformando su negocio principal de tarjetas revolving para convertirse en un banco especializado en crédito al consumo y ahorro digital.
Según ha indicado, su prioridad es avanzar en la digitalización y diversificación de su negocio en un contexto de mercado complejo, mientras continúa facilitando el crédito y ofreciendo nuevos productos en un entorno más digital a sus clientes.
WiZink, propiedad del fondo Värde Partners, ha tomado esta decisión después de que el Tribunal Supremo se pronunciara sobre la usura en los contratos de tarjetas revolving con intereses superiores al 20%, precisamente tomando como referencia un caso concreto de esta entidad.
El Alto Tribunal desestimó el pasado 4 de marzo la apelación sobre una tarjeta comercializada por WiZink con una TAE inicial del 26,82% y que llegó desde la Audiencia Provincial de Santander.
Este órgano judicial estimó en parte un recurso interpuesto por la entidad contra un fallo del Juzgado de Primera Instancia que declaró la nulidad del contrato entre las partes por existir un interés remuneratorio usurario.
El Supremo sentó entonces jurisprudencia y abrió la puerta a que todos los consumidores con tarjetas que tengan un interés superior al 20% TAE reclamen a la banca la nulidad del contrato.
