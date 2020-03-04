Estás leyendo: El Tribunal Supremo considera usura los contratos de las tarjetas 'revolving' con intereses del 27%

El Tribunal Supremo considera usura los contratos de las tarjetas 'revolving' con intereses del 27%

Los magistrados de la Sala de lo Civil del Tribunal Supremo consideran que los contratos de las tarjetas revolving que apliquen tipos de interés superiores al precio normal del dinero y manifiestamente desproporcionados son usurarios y deben ser anulados.

El artículo 1 de la Ley de Usura, que data de 1908, determina como nulo cualquier contrato de préstamo, extensible a un crédito, en que se estipule un interés notablemente superior al normal del dinero

El Tribunal Supremo sienta así jurisprudencia al pronunciarse sobre una sentencia referida a una tarjeta comercializada por WiZink Bank con una Tasa Anual Equivalente (TAE) inicial del 26,82% y que llega desde la Audiencia Provincial de Santander, órgano judicial que estimó en parte un recurso de apelación interpuesto por la entidad contra un fallo del Juzgado de Primera Instancia que declaró la nulidad del contrato entre las partes por existir un interés remuneratorio usurario.

El artículo 1 de la Ley de Usura, que data de 1908, determina como nulo cualquier contrato de préstamo, extensible a un crédito, en que se estipule un interés notablemente superior al normal del dinero y desproporcionado, habiendo motivos para estimar que ha sido aceptado por el prestatario a causa de una situación angustiosa, de su inexperiencia o de lo limitado de sus facultades mentales.

Las tarjetas revolving son tarjetas de crédito en las que se dispone de un límite de crédito determinado que puede devolverse a plazos, a través de cuotas periódicas, pero su peculiaridad reside en que la deuda derivada del crédito se renueva mensualmente.

Los intereses tan altos que finalmente se tienen que pagar han provocado una sucesión de demandas en los juzgados. Por eso, con el fallo de hoy, el Tribunal Supremo marca el devenir de las futuras sentencias por este producto.

