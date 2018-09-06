Público
METEOROLOGÍA Aviso de gota fría en el este y sureste peninsular durante el fin de semana

La Aemet avisa de la llegada de chubascos y tormentas fuertes o persistentes acompañadas de granizo. La gota fría llegará el fin de semana y se instalará en zonas de Andalucía oriental, área del Estrecho, Melilla, Murcia, Comunidad Valenciana y extremo oriental de Castilla-La Mancha hasta el próximo lunes.

Dos mujeres se resguardan de la lluvia bajo un paraguas en la playa de Punta Prima, en el municipio de Sant Lluís (Menorca). EFE/David Arquimbau

La gota fría se ha adelantado este año al otoño. La inestabilidad llegará este sábado para complicar el fin de semana a los últimos veraneantes en amplias zonas del este y sureste peninsular con chubascos y tormentas probablemente fuertes e incluso, en algunos casos,  persistentes y acompañadas de granizo.

Los primeros indicios de esta depresión aislada en niveles altos (DANA) se empezarán a notar mañana y hasta el próximo lunes en zonas de Andalucía oriental, área del Estrecho, Melilla, Murcia, Comunidad Valenciana y extremo oriental de Castilla-La Mancha, según una nota de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet).

Esta situación es la consecuencia de la progresiva penetración, desde el Atlántico, de una DANA, que, junto a la presencia de un flujo cálido y húmedo procedente del Mediterráneo, provocará una marcada inestabilización de la atmósfera en buena parte del área peninsular.

Más lluvia para la próxima semana

A partir del martes y durante los siguientes días, la evolución de la DANA presenta bastante incertidumbre debido a la oscilación que muestra en su posición entre el sur de Portugal, el centro y el sureste peninsular, por lo que es difícil precisar las zonas afectadas,

En principio, es probable que el martes las precipitaciones queden limitadas a la mitad sur y centro peninsular y que, a partir del miércoles, se generalicen en buena parte de la península Ibérica y, quizá también, en las islas Baleares.

De cara al fin de semana, 15 y 16 de septiembre, la mayoría de los escenarios previstos muestran un debilitamiento de la DANA y, por tanto, una disminución de las precipitaciones o, al menos, de la intensidad de las mismas. 

