Previsión meteorológica El calor mantiene en alerta a nueve comunidades, especialmente a Extremadura y Andalucía

La Aemet avisa de que con la alerta naranja, presente en estas dos comunidades, existe riesgo meteorológico importante y cierto grado de peligro para las actividades usuales por lo que se recomienda seguir las indicaciones de las autoridades.

Tres mujeres toman el Sol. EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez
MADRID

Actualizado:

EFE

Nueve comunidades mantienen hoy el aviso por altas temperaturas, con especial incidencia en Andalucía y en Extremadura donde hay aviso naranja (riesgo importante) por máximas de hasta 41 grados, informa la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) en su página web.

Andalucía tiene alerta naranja en las provincias de Córdoba, Sevilla y Jaén por valores que oscilarán entre 40-41 grados en puntos de la campiña y del valle del Guadalquivir, y aviso amarillo (riesgo) en Huelva, Almería y Granada por registros entre los 38 y 39 grados; en Cádiz continúa la alerta por Levante en el Estrecho.

Extremadura, también en alerta naranja, subirá hasta los 40 grados en zonas de la vega del Guadiana, mientras que en puntos de Cáceres, Villuerca, Montánchez, Tajo, Alagón, la Siberia extremeña y en Barro y Serena el termómetro marcará entre 36 y 39 grados.

En algunos puntos de Andalucía y Extremadura podrán alcanzarse los 40ºC

En la Comunidad de Madrid, con aviso amarillo, el episodio de altas temperaturas dejará 34 grados en la sierra madrileña y 37 grados en zonas del Henares, sur y oeste, las vegas y área metropolitana.

En el resto de comunidades en alerta -ambas Castillas, Aragón, La Rioja, Navarra y Galicia- persiste la alerta amarilla por valores entre los 36 y 38 grados.

La Aemet avisa de que con la alerta naranja existe riesgo meteorológico importante, con cierto grado de peligro para las actividades usuales, y con la amarilla no existe riesgo meteorológico para la población en general, aunque sí para alguna actividad concreta. Se recomienda seguir las indicaciones de las autoridades.

