Estás leyendo: Irene Montero denuncia a una concejal de Vox en Galapagar por acoso diario en su domicilio

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Irene Montero Irene Montero denuncia a una concejal de Vox en Galapagar por acoso diario en su domicilio

La denuncia afirma que Cristina Gómez ha acudido a diario, durante el estado de alarma, a las inmediaciones del domicilio de Irene Montero para reproducir insultos y asegurar que "no va a parar" hasta que la ministra de Igualdad abandone España.

La ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero. EFE/Mariscal/Archivo
La ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero. EFE/Mariscal/Archivo

madrid

efe

La ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, ha denunciado ante el juzgado de Instrucción de Collado Villalba a la concejal de Vox en Galapagar Cristina Gómez Carvajal por coacciones y acoso diario en su domicilio y redes sociales, según refiere la denuncia a la que ha tenido acceso Efe.

La denuncia afirma que Cristina Gómez ha acudido a diario, durante el estado de alarma, a las inmediaciones del domicilio de Irene Montero para reproducir insultos y asegurar que "no va a parar" hasta que la ministra de Igualdad abandone su domicilio particular y, también, España.

Además, añade la denuncia que la concejal de Vox ha grabado y difundido en su red social de Twitter sus insultos, siendo cargo público en el Ayuntamiento de Galapagar, "lo que agrava e incide en la responsabilidad de su conducta".

La denuncia aporta enlaces a la red Twitter en los que se pueden ver las protestas delante del domicilio de Irene Montero en Galapagar e incluso, en uno de los vídeos colgados en la red social, la concejal de Vox dice que es la "21 cacerolada" y que "como todos los días no faltamos a nuestra cita".

Cristina Gómez Carvajal muestra a través de su cuenta de Twitter su intención de acudir todos los días a la vivienda particular de la ministra de Igualdad "hasta conseguir que abandone el país con su familia destino Venezuela".

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público