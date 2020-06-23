madrid
La ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, ha denunciado ante el juzgado de Instrucción de Collado Villalba a la concejal de Vox en Galapagar Cristina Gómez Carvajal por coacciones y acoso diario en su domicilio y redes sociales, según refiere la denuncia a la que ha tenido acceso Efe.
La denuncia afirma que Cristina Gómez ha acudido a diario, durante el estado de alarma, a las inmediaciones del domicilio de Irene Montero para reproducir insultos y asegurar que "no va a parar" hasta que la ministra de Igualdad abandone su domicilio particular y, también, España.
Además, añade la denuncia que la concejal de Vox ha grabado y difundido en su red social de Twitter sus insultos, siendo cargo público en el Ayuntamiento de Galapagar, "lo que agrava e incide en la responsabilidad de su conducta".
La denuncia aporta enlaces a la red Twitter en los que se pueden ver las protestas delante del domicilio de Irene Montero en Galapagar e incluso, en uno de los vídeos colgados en la red social, la concejal de Vox dice que es la "21 cacerolada" y que "como todos los días no faltamos a nuestra cita".
Cristina Gómez Carvajal muestra a través de su cuenta de Twitter su intención de acudir todos los días a la vivienda particular de la ministra de Igualdad "hasta conseguir que abandone el país con su familia destino Venezuela".
