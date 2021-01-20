Estás leyendo: Calvo defiende que Juan Carlos I mantenga asistencia a cuenta del Estado

Público
Público

Calvo defiende que Juan Carlos I mantenga asistencia a cuenta del Estado

La vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno ha expuesto que la "asistencia" que tiene el rey emérito, a cargo del erario público, es la misma de la que disfrutan los expresidentes del Gobierno.

El rey emérito en el Congreso.
El rey emérito en el Congreso. EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

EUROPA PRESS

La vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, ha defendido este miércoles que Juan Carlos I mantenga a su servicio varios asistentes a cargo de las cuentas públicas, al igual que ocurre con "cualquier ex jefe de Estado en cualquier país del mundo", incluidos los cuatro expresidentes del Ejecutivo, según ha afirmado.

En declaraciones a Cuatro, Calvo ha confirmado que esa asistencia "la pagamos todos", y también "la de los expresidentes", y ha explicado que eso no es lo mismo que recibir una asignación cuando se tienen funciones públicas, algo que ya no ocurre en el caso del Rey emérito.

"Otra cosa es haber tenido un cargo muy importante y tener una parte de asistencia que la tiene el Rey Juan Carlos y los cuatro ex presidentes vivos que tenemos, incluso algunos presidentes autonómicos salientes que tienen esa ayuda para seguir el trabajo que hagan", ha enfatizado.

Calvo ha respondido así a la información que revelaba que Patrimonio Nacional asume el coste de los ayudantes que asisten al rey emérito en Abu Dabi

Los privilegios de 'cargos importantes'

Según la vicepresidenta primera, Juan Carlos I tiene derecho a un "pequeño staff" como la tienen los expresidentes. "Las personas que tienen esos cargos tan importantes, que son ex jefes de Estado, tienen un pequeño staff de personal y seguridad para el resto de su vida, incluso algunos presidentes autonómicos. Eso es lo que tiene el Rey Juan Carlos en los Presupuestos, con transparencia, luz y taquígrafos", ha defendido.

Lo que ya no tiene, ha insistido Calvo, "es asignación de dinero público porque no tiene actividad pública ni agenda de trabajo institucional". "Pero sí tiene asistencia igual que la tiene José María Aznar, Felipe González, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero", ha apostillado.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público