madridActualizado:
Catalunya vive este 23 de julio el Día del Libro y de la Rosa, el Sant Jordi "de verano", organizado inicialmente para "celebrar el reencuentro de los lectores con los libros y escritores en las librerías", aunque la celebración está condicionada por las restricciones dictadas contra la pandemia.
Esta fecha alternativa al 23 de abril se estableció para intentar compensar las pérdidas que provocaron en el sector del libro y el de la flor el confinamiento y el cierre de comercios imperante en la tradicional Diada de Sant Jordi, aunque los rebrotes de la covid-19 han llevado al Govern a establecer nuevas limitaciones que afectarán a esta jornada.
Así, el pasado viernes la Cámara del Libro de Catalunya determinó que, "de acuerdo con las nuevas medidas adoptadas por las autoridades sanitarias", el Día del Libro y de la Rosa del 23 de julio se celebrará, en la ciudad de Barcelona, en cada librería y floristería" de manera descentralizada.
La actividad estará limitada debido a la pandemia
Los organizadores de este "Sant Jordi de verano" renunciaron al espacio común que estaba previsto en el paseo de Gràcia, donde se iban a instalar más de 100 puestos callejeros, mientras que "en el resto de municipios de Catalunya se celebrará de acuerdo con la situación sanitaria que tenga cada uno de ellos".
Pese a esta situación, la Cámara del Libro de Catalunya, junto con el Gremio de Floristas, han animado a los ciudadanos a celebrar este jueves el Día del Libro y de la Rosa en todos los municipios de Catalunya", atendiendo las limitaciones sanitarias en cada territorio.
Ambas instituciones han recordado esta semana en un comunicado que esta jornada quiere "celebrar el reencuentro de los lectores con los libros y escritores en las librerías y en las paradas en la calle, y también expresar un sentimiento de esperanza en el futuro y de recuerdo por las personas afectadas por la pandemia regalando rosas blancas y rojas".
En los últimos días, muchas librerías han renunciado a las tradicionales firmas presenciales de libros por parte de los autores para garantizar la seguridad sanitaria y limitarán su actividad puertas adentro de los establecimientos.
