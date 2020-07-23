Estás leyendo: China lanza con éxito su primera sonda a Marte

El planeta rojo China lanza con éxito su primera sonda a Marte

Se espera que la sonda llegue al planeta rojo en febrero de 2021 tras un viaje "de seis a siete meses".

La sonda china despegando de 'Larga Marcha 5 Y4'. / Reuters
La sonda china despegando de 'Larga Marcha 5 Y4'. / Reuters

pekín

efe

China ha lanzado este jueves la primera sonda al espacio que quiere llevar a Marte para orbitar el planeta rojo y posteriormente aterrizar en él y explorar su superficie, según las imágenes retransmitidas por la televisión estatal CGTN.

El lanzamiento se produjo a las 12.41 hora local (04.41 GMT) en el cohete transportador "Larga Marcha 5-Y4", desde el centro espacial de Wenchang, en la provincia insular china de Hainan, situada en el sur del país.

Se espera que la sonda llegue al planeta rojo en febrero de 2021 tras un viaje "de seis a siete meses", según la cadena CGTN. La primera misión de exploración de China a Marte, Tianwen-1, tiene como objetivo orbitar, aterrizar y explorar su superficie, y obtener datos de exploración científica sobre el planeta rojo.

El origen del nombre

El nombre proviene del poema Tianwen, cuyo significado se podría traducir como "Preguntas al cielo", escrito por Qu Yuan (alrededor del 340 a.C. al 278 a.C.), uno de los más grandes poetas de la China antigua, recoge la agencia estatal Xinhua.

De tener éxito se convertiría en la primera misión de este tipo en orbitar en Marte al primer intento

El año pasado, China comenzó a realizar experimentos para preparar el descenso y aterrizaje de la sonda, misión cuyo éxito supondría un "logro sin precedentes", según explicó entonces la Administración Nacional del Espacio de China.

El aterrizaje es el mayor desafío al que se enfrentará la misión, según comentó recientemente a Xinhua el experto Bao Ming, de la Academia China de Ciencias Sociales, y constará de un proceso con cuatro etapas de siete a ocho minutos de duración en total.

El lanzamiento forma parte de los planes del país de avanzar en la carrera espacial, y llega después de que el país se convirtiese en el primero en lograr aterrizar en la cara oculta de la luna en enero de 2019.

