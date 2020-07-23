madridActualizado:
El expolicía que mató a finales de mayo al afroamericano George Floyd en Mineápolis (EE.UU.), Derek Chauvin, fue acusado este miércoles de diversos delitos fiscales, entre ellos evasión de impuestos.
Los fiscales imputaron a Chauvin y a su esposa, Kellie, nueve delitos relacionados con esta acusación.
Se les responsabiliza de no haber declarado 464.000 en ingresos conjuntos desde 2014, incluidos 95.000 que el expolicía ganó haciendo horas extra como agente de seguridad. También se les acusa de no haber presentado declaración de impuestos entre 2016 y 2019.
En total, de acuerdo a los fiscales, el matrimonio Chauvin debe unos 38.000 dólares al estado de Minesota entre lo evadido, intereses y multas.
Detenido por la muerte de George Floyd
Chauvin, de 46 años, fue detenido el 29 de mayo tras su despido de la Policía de Mineápolis por el asesinato días antes de Floyd, una muerte que provocó semanas de protestas raciales en Estados Unidos.
A Chauvin se le acusa de asesinato en segundo grado y homicidio en tercer grado por matar a Floyd y un juez le ha impuesto una fianza que no ha depositado de 1 millón de dólares para salir de la cárcel mientras espera su juicio.
Ese mismo día de su detención, su esposa Kellie, que trabaja como agente inmobiliaria, le pidió formalmente el divorcio.
Sobre otros tres expolicías, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao y Alexander Kueng, pesan cargos por ayudar e instigar al asesinato en segundo grado.
Fue Chauvin, sin embargo, quien con su rodilla asfixió a Floyd presionándole el cuello durante más de ocho minutos en los que el afroamericano repitió más de 20 veces que no podía respirar.
"Deja de hablar, deja de gritar, se necesita mucho oxígeno para hablar", le respondió Chauvin, ante sus súplicas.
El asesinato de Floyd provocó un enorme estallido de protestas y disturbios raciales a lo largo y ancho del país por las recurrentes muertes de ciudadanos afroamericanos a manos de policías en Estados Unidos.
