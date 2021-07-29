El CGE avala el fondo del Govern catalán de las fianzas del Tribunal de Cuentas

barcelonaActualizado:
El Consejo de Garantías Estatutarias (CGE) ha avalado este jueves el decreto de la Generalitat para crear el fondo para contraavalar las fianzas requeridas por el Tribunal de Cuentas con el aval del Instituto Catalán de Finanzas (ICF), pero recomienda modificar algunos artículos.
En concreto, el dictamen del CGE consultado por Europa Press, recomienda modificar el artículo 4.7, el artículo 5 y la disposición transitoria del decreto, que hace referencia a que si no se consigue que una entidad financiera se haga cargo de los avales, sea el ICF quién avale esas fianzas.
Tras haberse hecho público el dictamen, los grupos parlamentarios tendrán una hora y media para analizarlo antes de votar en el pleno el decreto de creación del fondo este mismo jueves, han detallado fuentes de la Cámara catalana.
(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)
