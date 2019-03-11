Público
Ciberseguridad Defensa denuncia una intrusión en una de sus redes informáticas internas

Se trata de una red que no está clasificada, pero que es la que se utiliza en el día a día. Se ha dado traslado del incidente al Ministerio Fiscal.

Entrada principal del Ministerio de Defensa, en la calle Castellana de Madrid.

El Ministerio de Defensa ha detectado una posible intrusión en su red de propósito general, informa en una nota. En la comunicación, el departamento que dirige Margarita Robles afirma que "se trata de una red que no está clasificada, pero que es la que se utiliza en el día a día".

El incidente está en fase inicial de investigación y, según afirma el citado ministerio, "en él están trabajando el Mando de Ciberdefensa y el Centro de Sistemas y Tecnologías de la Información y las Comunicaciones (CESTIC)".

Con fecha de hoy se da traslado del incidente al Ministerio Fiscal.

