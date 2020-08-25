MADRID/zaragoza
La Guardia Civil ha propuesto para sanción a cerca de 200 jóvenes que en la madrugada del pasado sábado participaron en una concentración ilegal de más de 150 vehículos en un polígono industrial de Zaragoza.
Según ha informado la Guardia Civil en un comunicado, los hechos tuvieron lugar en el polígono industrial Empresarium, donde podían apreciarse marcas de neumáticos en las calles que se correspondían con posibles derrapes, frenadas y trompos de turismos.
El dispositivo establecido, en el que participaron agentes de seguridad ciudadana y Núcleo de Reserva de la Guardia Civil de Casetas (Zaragoza), la Unidad de Seguridad Ciudadana de Comandancia (USECIC), el Servicio Cinológico y agentes de Policía Local de Zaragoza, permitió que la concentración se disolviera de forma ordenada y sin ningún tipo de altercado.
Impidió además que no llegasen a concentrar más vehículos en la zona ya que al acercarse y percatarse de la presencia policial daban la vuelta para abandonar el polígono.
Casi 200 personas propuestas para sanción
Durante la actuación fueron identificadas más de 300 personas, de las que casi 200 fueron propuestas para sanción por participar en una concentración ilegal, no comunicada a Delegación de Gobierno, así como por incumplir la prohibición de superar reuniones en espacio público de más de 10 personas.
Según explica la Guardia Civil, la minoría de los jóvenes que no portaban mascarilla durante su estancia en el lugar hicieron uso de la misma al observar la llegada de los agentes.
En la intervención, en la que también participaron perros especialistas en detección de drogas, se interpuso una denuncia por tenencia de drogas y se realizaron pruebas de alcoholemia, todas ellas resultado negativo.
