El secretario general del PSOE en la Comunidad de Madrid, José Manuel Franco, en una imagen de archivo. EFE/Luca Piergiovanni

El secretario general del PSOE en la Comunidad de Madrid, José Manuel Franco, ha asegurado este martes que su formación no descarta una moción de censura contra el gobierno regional de la Comunidad de Madrid porque "la situación se hace insostenible", pero la misma "no está decidida ni mucho menos".

"No descartamos una moción de censura; no está decidida ni mucho menos, primero hay que hablar con otras fuerzas políticas, pero esta situación se hace insostenible", ha trasladado el también delegado del Gobierno en Madrid en una entrevista en Antena 3.

"Hay centros de Atención Primaria cerrados, con lo que puede suponer de colapso", recalca Franco

Franco ha indicado que "la moción de censura como mecanismo hay que usarla con mucha responsabilidad". Ha apuntado además que "el PSOE pide explicaciones sobre todo lo que está pasando en la Comunidad de Madrid en tema sanitario", pero que se les niega esa posibilidad y "se cierran todas las puertas para pedir información".

Sobre la información que asegura no les proporciona el gobierno regional, ha expresado que desconocen el número de casos asintomáticos, "hay centros de Atención Primaria cerrados, con lo que puede suponer de colapso".

