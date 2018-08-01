Unas grabaciones de la Policía muestran la supuesta implicación del alcalde de León Antonio Silván en el 'caso Enredadera', la trama corrupta que ha afectado a ayuntamientos del PP, PSOE y Ciudadanos en toda España. Esta operación investiga los supuestos amaños en sistemas de gestión del tráfico en municipios de diversas comunidades.
El material recogido por la Unidad de Delincuencia Económica y Fiscal (UDEF) incluye una conversación entre el Antonio Silván y José Luis Ulibarri, empresario en prisión provisional implicado en el 'caso enredadera' y en la trama Gürtel. En estas grabaciones, publicadas por El Norte de Castilla y realizadas en septiembre y octubre del año pasado, el regidor facilitaba a Ulibarri información sobre el desarrollo de las mesas de contratación.
Esta revelaciones se conocen después de que el nuevo presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, haya elegido a Silván como miembro del Comité Ejecutivo Nacional, el máximo órgano del partido entre congresos.
Tras darse a conocer estas grabaciones, el alcalde, que no está investigando en esta causa y que es aforado al ser también procurador en las Cortes, prefiere guardar silencio por el momento.
Podemos pide la dimisión de Silván
Las grabaciones han provocado que la oposición pida la dimisión del alcalde de León. Por otra parte Ciudadanos, partido que facilitó la investidura de Silván, ha exigido la convocatoria de un pleno extraordinario para que dé explicaciones urgentes.
Asimismo, el líder de Podemos en Castilla y León, Pablo Fernández, ha solicitado hoy mediante un tuit la dimisión del alcalde de León, Antonio Silván, tras la publicación de grabaciones captadas por la UDEF en las que habla de mesas de contratación con el empresario José Luis Ulibarri.
Silván, alcalde de León, tiene que dimitir hoy mismo. Su situación es insostenible y el daño a la imagen de León, irreparable. Por higiene democrática, exigimos su dimisión inmediata. https://t.co/2BQcbM0ZA2— Pablo Fernández (@_PabloFdez_) 1 de agosto de 2018
Otro de los aparecen en estas grabaciones es el del consejero de Fomento y Medio Ambiente de la Junta de Castilla y León, y exjuez, Juan Carlos Suárez-Quiñones. Pablo Fernadez ha dicho en otro tuit:
"Suárez-Quiñones, Consejero de Fomento, también debe dimitir de forma inmediata. Es una auténtica vergüenza cómo han parasitado las instituciones, es insoportable el hedor de la corrupción. Es intolerable que siga un minuto más en su cargo de Consejero."
