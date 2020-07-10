Estás leyendo: España es el segundo país europeo con más divorcios por boda

España es el segundo país europeo con más divorcios por boda

Actualmente se producen dos rupturas matrimoniales por cada mil habitantes, más del doble que en el año 1965, cuando esta tasa era de 0,8. En España, el panorama es similar al del resto de países comunitarios.

En España hay en torno a 57 divorcios por cada 100 matrimonios que se contraen, por lo que se sitúa como el tercer país de la Unión Europea con más rupturas por boda. Sin embargo, esta tasa se debe más a las escasas nupcias que al elevado número de rupturas, ya que sólo se producen dos divorcios por mil españoles, que coincide con la media europea.

En las dos últimas décadas ha crecido notablemente el número de divorcios en la Unión Europea. Actualmente se producen dos rupturas matrimoniales por cada mil habitantes, más del doble que en el año 1965, cuando esta tasa era de 0,8. En España, el panorama es similar al del resto de países comunitarios.

España es el tercer país con más divorcios por cada matrimonio que se contrae, por detrás de Portugal y Luxemburgo

Sin embargo, es el tercer país con más divorcios por cada matrimonio que se contrae por detrás de Portugal y Luxemburgo. Por cada cien bodas se rompen 57,2 matrimonios españoles, según los datos de la oficina estadística europea (Eurostat) relativos a 2017.

En el año 2018 se produjeron en España un total de 95.254 divorcios, un 2,8% menos que en 2017, cuando se contabilizaron 97.960.

Según los datos del organismo estadístico europeo, son algunos países del este como Albania o Rumanía los que menos divorcios registran. Sin embargo, la mayor tasa de divorcios se encuentra en Letonia y Lituano, donde hay 3,1 divorcios por mil habitantes. Le siguen Dinamarca (2,6) y Suecia (2,5).

