Las bases de Podemos en Galicia apoyan ir en coalición con otras fuerzas progresistas a las autonómicas

En la votación han participado 3.728 personas y únicamente el 12,8% de los votantes se mostraron en contra.

El portavoz de En Marea en el Congreso, Antón Gómez-Reino. / EFE
 Antón Gómez-Reino será el candidato a la Xunta de la formación morada. / EFE

Santiago de compostela

Actualizado:

Agencia EFE

Los inscritos de Podemos Galicia han respaldado, con un 83,8% de los votos, una coalición con otras fuerzas progresistas en las elecciones del próximo 5 de abril. En la encuesta exprés lanzada por Podemos poco antes de que se cierre el plazo para registrar las coaliciones participaron 3.728 personas, de las cuales 3.123 dijeron sí.

Por su parte, 467 personas votaron en contra y 137 se pronunciaron en la votación para poder abstenerse, según los datos difundidos por Podemos Galicia este viernes.

Después de varios borradores, la pregunta a la que contestaron los inscritos fue la siguiente: "¿Crees que Podemos Galicia debemos concurrir a las elecciones gallegas con la fórmula de una coalición con las organizaciones con las que lleguemos a acuerdo bajo la forma de Galicia en Común y la referencia estatal de Unidas Podemos?".

