Santiago de compostelaActualizado:
Los inscritos de Podemos Galicia han respaldado, con un 83,8% de los votos, una coalición con otras fuerzas progresistas en las elecciones del próximo 5 de abril. En la encuesta exprés lanzada por Podemos poco antes de que se cierre el plazo para registrar las coaliciones participaron 3.728 personas, de las cuales 3.123 dijeron sí.
Por su parte, 467 personas votaron en contra y 137 se pronunciaron en la votación para poder abstenerse, según los datos difundidos por Podemos Galicia este viernes.
Después de varios borradores, la pregunta a la que contestaron los inscritos fue la siguiente: "¿Crees que Podemos Galicia debemos concurrir a las elecciones gallegas con la fórmula de una coalición con las organizaciones con las que lleguemos a acuerdo bajo la forma de Galicia en Común y la referencia estatal de Unidas Podemos?".
