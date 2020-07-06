Estás leyendo: La Audiencia Nacional acuerda extraditar a México al exdirector de Pemex

Los magistrados de la Sección Segunda de la Sala de lo Penal consideran que se cumplen todos los requisitos establecidos en la legislación para proceder a la entrega.

La Audiencia Nacional ha acordado la extradición a México del exdirector general de la petrolera Pemex Emilio Lozoya para ser juzgado por un fraude de 280 millones de dólares.

En un auto, los magistrados de la Sección Segunda de la Sala de lo Penal consideran que se cumplen todos los requisitos establecidos en la legislación para proceder a la entrega y recuerdan que Lozoya presentó un escrito el pasado 29 de junio en el que aceptó ser extraditado a su país.

Las autoridades mexicanas le atribuyen un delito de cohecho y asociación ilícita, así como de "operaciones con recursos de procedencia ilícita", que se correspondería con el delito de blanqueo del Código Penal español. 

