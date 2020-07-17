madridActualizado:
La Audiencia Provincial de Madrid ha absuelto al ex director adjunto operativo (DAO) de la Policía Eugenio Pino y al inspector jefe Bonifacio Díaz de los delitos por los que fueron juzgados por la obtención de un pendrive con información de la familia Pujol de procedencia presuntamente ilícita.
El tribunal reprocha a Pino una conducta "alejada de un correcto actuar profesional" y afirma que su "oscurantismo" sobre el origen de la información "puso en serio riesgo de contaminación la investigación sobre Jordi Pujol Ferrusola" desarrollada en la Audiencia Nacional y que el juez acaba de cerrar con el procesamiento de toda la familia.
El "oscurantismo" de Eugenio Pino sobre el origen de la información "puso en serio riesgo de contaminación la investigación sobre Jordi Pujol
Los magistrados concluyen que Pino "faltó gravemente a los deberes de lealtad de la policía judicial para con la investigación procesal", pero determinan que no cabe una condena porque que "se desconoce "quién, cómo y cuándo accedió a la totalidad de la ‘vida informática’ de Jordi Pujol Ferrusola" y "cómo y a través de quién llegó" esa información a poder del DAO, de modo que no está probado que usara su cargo para hacerse con él.
Pino y Díez fueron juzgados por delitos de revelación de secretos, falso testimonio y estafa procesal en una causa en la que la Fiscalía pidió la absolución, pero en la que Podemos llegó a pedir 10 años de prisión para el exjefe operativo de la Policía, al que considera uno de los responsables de la denominada "policía patriótica" cuando Jorge Fernández Díaz era ministro del Interior.
