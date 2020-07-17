Estás leyendo: PP+Cs arrebata el último escaño por Bizkaia a EH Bildu

Público
Público

Elecciones vascas PP+Cs arrebata el último escaño por Bizkaia a EH Bildu

Así la coalición conservadora consigue seis escaños (cuatro del PP y dos de Ciudadanos) y EH Bildu se queda en 21.

Iturgaiz EFE
El candidato de la coalición PP-Ciudadanos, Carlos Iturgaiz. EFE

Bilbao

Actualizado:

EFE / público

La coalición PP+Cs ha arrebatado el último escaño por Bizkaia a EH Bildu, según han confirmado fuentes de los partidos participantes en el escrutinio oficial realizado en la Junta Electoral provincial.

De esta forma, el portavoz de Ciudadanos en Euskadi, Luis Gordillo, consigue el acta de parlamentario en detrimento de Diana Urrea, de EH Bildu.

Así la coalición de PP+Cs consigue seis escaños (4 del PP y 2 de Ciudadanos) y EH Bildu se queda en 21, con lo que un tripartito de izquierdas con PSE-EE y Elkarrekin Podemos no sumaría mayoría absoluta. 

En las elecciones vascas del pasado domingo, Íñigo Urkullu superó ampliamente los resultados electorales que obtuvo en 2016, resultado que le permitirá seguir gobernando Euskadi, con una mayoría reforzada también por el crecimiento del PSE, porque los electores vascos valoran positivamente su gestión durante la emergencia del coronavirus.

En cambio, la coalición conservadora, que llevaba al exeuroparlamentario Carlos Iturgaiz como candidato, caen de nueve a seis escaños. Sus peores resultados databan de 1990, cuando obtuvieron ese mismo número de representantes. La caída del PP supone un duro golpe para Pablo Casado, que impuso a Iturgaiz como candidato y abrió una crisis aún sin cerrar en la formación conservadora.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público