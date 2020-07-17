BilbaoActualizado:
La coalición PP+Cs ha arrebatado el último escaño por Bizkaia a EH Bildu, según han confirmado fuentes de los partidos participantes en el escrutinio oficial realizado en la Junta Electoral provincial.
De esta forma, el portavoz de Ciudadanos en Euskadi, Luis Gordillo, consigue el acta de parlamentario en detrimento de Diana Urrea, de EH Bildu.
Así la coalición de PP+Cs consigue seis escaños (4 del PP y 2 de Ciudadanos) y EH Bildu se queda en 21, con lo que un tripartito de izquierdas con PSE-EE y Elkarrekin Podemos no sumaría mayoría absoluta.
En las elecciones vascas del pasado domingo, Íñigo Urkullu superó ampliamente los resultados electorales que obtuvo en 2016, resultado que le permitirá seguir gobernando Euskadi, con una mayoría reforzada también por el crecimiento del PSE, porque los electores vascos valoran positivamente su gestión durante la emergencia del coronavirus.
En cambio, la coalición conservadora, que llevaba al exeuroparlamentario Carlos Iturgaiz como candidato, caen de nueve a seis escaños. Sus peores resultados databan de 1990, cuando obtuvieron ese mismo número de representantes. La caída del PP supone un duro golpe para Pablo Casado, que impuso a Iturgaiz como candidato y abrió una crisis aún sin cerrar en la formación conservadora.
