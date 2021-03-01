La Generalitat Valenciana crea el Foro valenciano para la abolición de la prostitución

ValenciaActualizado:
La Generalitat ha creado el Foro valenciano para la abolición de la prostitución, un grupo de trabajo adscrito a la Conselleria de Justicia, Interior y Administración Pública cuya finalidad es erradicar la prostitución y garantizar, defender y proteger los derechos y la libertad de las mujeres.
La Conselleria de Justicia ha impulsado esta medida al entender que la prostitución como forma de explotación sexual supone "una forma extrema de violencia contra las mujeres, representa una forma de esclavitud incompatible con la dignidad de la persona y con sus derechos fundamentales, y constituye una de las violaciones de los derechos humanos más graves", según la resolución que publica este lunes el Diari Oficial de la Generalitat.
El president de la Generalitat, Ximo Puig, viene defendiendo desde hace tiempo que, personalmente, se posiciona en "el abolicionismo" y a favor de acabar con la prostitución y con "esta forma de esclavitud que afecta a la dignidad y los derechos humanos".
El Foro tendrá como objeto diagnosticar y proponer las posibles modificaciones normativas, tanto en el ámbito estatal como el autonómico, así como las medidas a adoptar para la abolición de la prostitución y analizar la protección de los derechos de las víctimas de explotación sexual desde una perspectiva integral.
Estará presidido por la persona titular de la Conselleria con competencias en materia de asistencia a las víctimas del delito, y se constituirán grupos de trabajo en los que participarán entidades, organizaciones, universidades y la ciudadanía, donde participarán especialistas en materia de prostitución y de garantía de los derechos de las mujeres víctimas del delito de trata y de la explotación sexual.
El Foro podrá reunirse cuantas veces considere conveniente y podrá solicitar informes sectoriales sobre determinadas materias, tanto a la propia administración de la Generalitat como a otros órganos e instituciones que se consideren convenientes.
