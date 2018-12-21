El Consejo de Ministros reunido en Barcelona ha aprobado una declaración en la que rechaza y condena el consejo de guerra que en 1940 sentenció a muerte a Lluis Companys, presidente de la Generalitat asesinado en 1940 por el régimen franquista tras ser detenido por la Gestapo en Francia.
En dicha declaración, el Ejecutivo proclama además su reconocimiento y la restitución de la dignidad de Companys como presidente de la Generalitat. Se trata de una medida "específica" para Catalunya, de "gran carga simbólica", aunque sin efectos jurídicos.
La anulación de este juicio, que desembocó en la única ejecución de un presidente en tiempos del fascismo del siglo pasado, es una antigua demanda de ERC –partido del que Companys fue líder- y del actual PDECat.
En 2010, PSOE y PP rechazaron anular la sentencia; entonces, el ministro de Justicia Francisco Caamaño sostenía que "era un imposible jurídico". La anulación del juici, requiere una modificación de la ley que ya está en trámite en el Congreso de los Diputados, gracias a un acuerdo del PSOE y ERC, informa eldiario.es.
Hace cinco años ERC decidió querellarse contra el Estado español por el fusilamiento del entonces presidente de la Generalitat ante la Justicia argentina en el marco de la querella contra los crímenes del franquismo que instruye la juez María Servini, una querella que fue admitida a trámite.
Y el propio Joan Tardá condicionó el apoyo de su formación al decreto de la exhumación de Francisco Franco a la anulación de las sentencias del franquismo, y especialmente la condena a muerte dictada el expresident catalán.
La imposibilidad de incluir la anulación de sentencias franquistas fue justamente el motivo que llevó a Esquerra a votar en contra de la ley de Memoria Histórica impulsada por el PSOE en 2007.
[Noticia rectificada: por error, esta noticia indicaba que el Consejo de Ministros había aprobado la anulación del juicio a Lluís Companys. Lamentamos las molestias].
