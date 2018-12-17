Público
Valle de los Caídos El Gobierno espera las alegaciones de la familia Franco para aprobar la exhumación

La familia del dictador tiene diez días para alegar al Tribunal Supremo su pronunciamiento de no paralizar la exhumación de Franco, un plazo que dará vía libre al Ejecutivo para que, finalmente, aprueben la medida en el Consejo de Ministros.

La tumba de Francisco Franco en la Basílica del Valle de los Caídos | EFE

La incógnita de cuándo serán exhumados los restos de Franco y a dónde irán aún sigue abierta, incluso después del pronunciamiento del Tribunal Supremo (TS), que no frenará la reubicación tras que la familia del dictador así lo demandara.

Desde el Ejecutivo han valorado positivamente esta resolución, pero al mismo tiempo evitan poner una fecha concreta para la exhumación tras las diferentes postergaciones que se han visto obligados a hacer, según señalas fuentes cercanas al presidente del Gobierno.

Tan solo quedan dos trámites por efectuarse antes de materializarse la exhumación: la resolución de las alegaciones que la familia de Franco puede hacer antes de un plazo determinado de diez días y la aprobación de la medida por el Consejo de Ministros, un proceso que, tal y como afirman voces autorizadas de Moncloa, no tardará mucho en llevarse a cabo.

Respecto a la inhumación de los restos del dictador, fuentes cercanas a la Presidencia aseguran que el Gobierno está buscando la fórmula jurídica adecuada para que no sea posible que la momia de Franco termine en la catedral de La Almudena. Esas mismas fuentes, además, han ironizado sobre la fecha de la exhumación diciendo que "lo que es seguro es que los restos saldrán antes de las elecciones de junio de 2020".

