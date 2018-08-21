ERC avisa a Sánchez que sólo apoyará el decreto de la exhumación de Franco si anula las sentencias del franquismo

Esquerra Republicana ha avisado al Gobierno del PSOE que su apoyo al decreto ley anunciado para exhumar los restos de Franco depende de que el Ejecutivo se comprometa a anular las sentencias del franquismo, y especialmente la condena a muerte dictada el expresident catalán Lluís Companys, fusilado en octubre de 1940.

En concreto, la formación independentista condiciona su voto en el Congreso a que en el decreto ley se incluya el compromiso de tener anuladas, antes del fin de la legislatura, las sentencias de muerte de los tribunales franquistas simbolizadas por la del president de la Generalitat Lluís Companys. "El Gobierno conoce y el PSOE sabe desde hace mucho tiempo cuál es nuestra posición", señala el portavoz republicano en el Congreso, Joan Tardà.

Aunque ERC considera "simbólicamente importante, por todo lo que representa", la exhumación de Franco del Valle de los Caídos, recuerdan que sus reivindicaciones en materia de memoria histórica "van mucho más allá" y pasan por "la reparación a todas las víctimas del franquismo, en España y en Catalunya; que el Estado español nunca hasta ahora ha tenido el coraje de asumir".

Ya fue el escollo en 2007

De hecho, la imposibilidad de incluir la anulación de sentencias franquistas fue justamente el motivo que llevó a Esquerra a votar en contra de la ley de Memoria Histórica impulsada por el PSOE en 2007. Desde ERC insisten en que, tres años antes, los socialistas se habían comprometido a "restablecer la dignidad y el honor" del president fusilado" y la de todos los represaliados por el régimen de Franco".

Tardà se queja de que, desde 2004, "no solamente no ha pasado nada, sino que el PSOE ha votado en contra de sucesivas iniciativas de Esquerra para conseguir una verdadera e integral ley de Memoria". "No solamente no han sido reparadas las víctimas, sino que, además, el modelo español de impunidad ha cubierto el espacio del presente con una nube de amnesia absoluta", añade.

En esta legislatura, el Gobierno del PP vetó dos veces sendas proposiciones de ley de Esquerra aduciendo razones presupuestarias. ERC volvió a registrarla el pasado 18 de julio, ya con Gobierno del PSOE, esperando que esta vez pueda debatirse.

