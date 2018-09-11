Un histórico concejal de Pozuelo ocupará el escaño de Santamaría en el Congreso

Mariano Pérez-Hickman, exconcejal del Ayuntamiento de Pozuelo de Alarcón durante 20 años, será el sustituto en su escaño del Congreso de los Diputados de la exvicepresidenta del Gobierno Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, que este lunes presentó su renuncia a su acta de diputada, pocas horas después de anunciar también su marcha de la política.
Según han confirmado fuentes del grupo parlamentario, Pérez-Hickman, quien ya fue diputado en la VII y la X legislaturas, asumirá el escaño de Sáenz de Santamaría, quien formalizó ayer por la tarde su salida de la Cámara Baja. Pérez -Hickman ya ha sustituido a otros célebres del PP que entregaron su acta: en 2014 ocupó el escaño que dejó Miguel Arias Cañete cuando fue elegido comisario de la UE y abandonó el Ministerio de Agricultura y Medio Ambiente.
Con todo, también fue diputado entre 2000 y 2004, y entre 2011 y 2016. Del año 1991 a 2011 fue concejal en Pozuelo, y también ejerció como gerente del PP de Madrid entre 1988 y 1990. Además, formó parte, como secretario jurídico, de la gestora que dirigió el partido tras la dimisión de Esperanza Aguirre, en 2016.
Sáenz de Santamaría comunicó al líder del PP, Pablo Casado, su decisión de dejar la política y de emprender otra etapa y pasar así a ser "una militante más" del partido.
Ha optado por la salida, aseguró en un comunicado, tras una "profunda reflexión y desde el convencimiento de que es lo mejor tanto para la nueva dirección del PP" como para su familia y para ella misma.
