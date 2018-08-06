El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, dijo tener la "absoluta tranquilidad" de haber hecho por su parte "todo correctamente" en cuanto a su polémico máster en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos, que nadie le regaló. "En ningún caso yo he recibido ningún regalo", ha dicho.

Casado ha comparecido ante los medios de comunicación tras conocerse que la jueza ha pedido al Tribunal Supremo que le investigue por los delitos de prevaricación administrativa y cohecho impropio al considerar que existen "indicios" de que obtuvo el máster de Derecho Autonómico como un "regalo académico por su relevancia política e institucional".

También ha asegurado que no se plantea dimitir por este asunto. “El Partido Popular tiene unas norma muy tasadas en este asunto" y "en este caso no se cumple ninguna de ellas" comentó Casado, quien no se plantea “en absoluto” la dimisión como presidente de su partido.

🔵 Rueda de prensa de @pablocasado_ desde la sede nacional del Partido Popular. https://t.co/vEilkF8hrQ — Partido Popular 🇪🇸 (@PPopular) 6 de agosto de 2018

Casado insistió en que “en ningún caso se puede hablar de regalo cuando se habla de algo de lo que no se tiene”, en relación con este asunto. “No tengo título para colgar en la pared, no hice el trabajo por falta de tiempo”, puntualizó durante su comparecencia, en la que se insistió en su inocencia.

El presidente naconal del PP denunció una campaña de acoso contra su persona desde que se supo que iba a aspirar a la presidencia del partido de centroderecha.

"Lo que se me ha hecho a mí no se le ha hecho a nadie en este país. Por eso llamaba a hacer una reflexión sobre si es normal que el Supremo tenga que acoger una causa por unos hechos que, si se hubieran cometido, ya habrían prescrito", dijo.