Ocho provincias del norte peninsular estarán este lunes en aviso de nivel amarillo (riesgo) por oleaje. En concreto, tendrán avisos las costas de Asturias, Cantabria, Girona, A Coruña, Lugo, Pontevedra, Guipúzcoa y Vizcaya, según la predicción de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET).
Durante este lunes, en el Cantábrico, alto Ebro, Pirineos y zonas de la Meseta y Aragón empezará el día nuboso de madrugada, con posibilidad de algunas precipitaciones débiles y dispersas. Las precipitaciones serán más probables y abundantes en el Cantábrico oriental y este de la Meseta, si bien tenderá a disminuir la nubosidad y remitir las precipitaciones a lo largo del día, quedando poco nuboso al final.
En el este de Catalunya y norte Balears se esperan intervalos nubosos con posibles chubascos dispersos por la tarde, que serán más probables en el litoral catalán, y no se descarta alguna tormenta en Balears.
En el resto de la Península y en Canarias, se producirán intervalos de nubes medias y altas, tendiendo a despejar. Según la predicción de la AEMET, este lunes hay probabilidad de que se produzcan nieblas matinales en buena parte del interior peninsular.
Con respecto a las temperaturas, las diurnas descenderán en el extremo norte peninsular y valle del Ebro, mientras que aumentarán en Canarias. Las nocturnas también bajaran en el noroeste y en el resto se esperan pocos cambios. En cualquier caso, los valores serán "anormalmente altos" en Canarias, sur peninsular y Alborán para la época del año que es.
Por último, el viento soplará del norte en Ampurdán con intervalos de fuerte; será del oeste en el este peninsular; del suroeste girando a norte en Balears orientales y suroeste con intervalos de fuerte en zonas altas de las Canarias más occidentales; y flojo en el resto, rolando de levante a poniente en el Estrecho.
