En concreto, tendrán avisos las costas de Asturias, Cantabria, Girona, A Coruña, Lugo, Pontevedra, Guipúzcoa y Vizcaya, según la predicción de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET).

Ocho provincias del norte peninsular estarán este lunes en aviso de nivel amarillo (riesgo) por oleaje. En concreto, tendrán avisos las costas de Asturias, Cantabria, Girona, A Coruña, Lugo, Pontevedra, Guipúzcoa y Vizcaya, según la predicción de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET).

Durante este lunes, en el Cantábrico, alto Ebro, Pirineos y zonas de la Meseta y Aragón empezará el día nuboso de madrugada, con posibilidad de algunas precipitaciones débiles y dispersas. Las precipitaciones serán más probables y abundantes en el Cantábrico oriental y este de la Meseta, si bien tenderá a disminuir la nubosidad y remitir las precipitaciones a lo largo del día, quedando poco nuboso al final.

En el este de Catalunya y norte Balears se esperan intervalos nubosos con posibles chubascos dispersos por la tarde, que serán más probables en el litoral catalán, y no se descarta alguna tormenta en Balears.

En el resto de la Península y en Canarias, se producirán intervalos de nubes medias y altas, tendiendo a despejar. Según la predicción de la AEMET, este lunes hay probabilidad de que se produzcan nieblas matinales en buena parte del interior peninsular.

Con respecto a las temperaturas, las diurnas descenderán en el extremo norte peninsular y valle del Ebro, mientras que aumentarán en Canarias. Las nocturnas también bajaran en el noroeste y en el resto se esperan pocos cambios. En cualquier caso, los valores serán "anormalmente altos" en Canarias, sur peninsular y Alborán para la época del año que es.

Por último, el viento soplará del norte en Ampurdán con intervalos de fuerte; será del oeste en el este peninsular; del suroeste girando a norte en Balears orientales y suroeste con intervalos de fuerte en zonas altas de las Canarias más occidentales; y flojo en el resto, rolando de levante a poniente en el Estrecho.

