madrid
Menorca está incomunicada por vía marítima desde esta madrugada, tras decretarse el cierre de los puertos de Mahón y de Ciutadella a causa del fuerte oleaje, con olas de hasta 11 metros, y las intensas rachas de viento, que alcanzarán los 80 kilómetros por hora.
Ports IB ha confirmado que el puerto exterior de Ciutadella se ha cerrado a las 4.30 horas, obligando a cancelar las rutas de los buques de Baleària "Abel Matutes" y "Jaume III", que conectaban la isla con Barcelona y Alcudia, respectivamente.
Por otro lado, Autoridad Portuaria de Baleares (APB) ha certificado el cierre del puerto de Mahón a las 6.00 horas. En este caso, el tránsito marítimo no se ha visto afectado porque no hay programadas para este viernes ninguna entrada y salida de buques de pasajeros.
La Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) ha activado a las 3.00 horas la alerta amarilla por fenómenos costeros. El viento estará presente durante todo el fin de semana con rachas de entre 50 y 60 kilómetros por hora. También se activará este sábado la alerta naranja por fenómenos costeros.
