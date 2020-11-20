Estás leyendo: Menorca incomunicada por mar a causa del fuerte temporal

Previsión meteorológica Menorca incomunicada por mar a causa del fuerte temporal

Se ha decretado el cierre de los puertos de Mahón y de Ciutadella a causa del fuerte oleaje, con olas de hasta 11 metros, y las intensas rachas de viento, que alcanzarán los 80 kilómetros por hora.

Un joven observa romper las olas en un fuerte oleaje en Menorca.
Un joven observa romper las olas en un fuerte oleaje en Menorca. David Arquimbau Sintes/Archivo / EFE

Menorca está incomunicada por vía marítima desde esta madrugada, tras decretarse el cierre de los puertos de Mahón y de Ciutadella a causa del fuerte oleaje, con olas de hasta 11 metros, y las intensas rachas de viento, que alcanzarán los 80 kilómetros por hora. 

Ports IB ha confirmado que el puerto exterior de Ciutadella se ha cerrado a las 4.30 horas, obligando a cancelar las rutas de los buques de Baleària "Abel Matutes" y "Jaume III", que conectaban la isla con Barcelona y Alcudia, respectivamente.

Por otro lado, Autoridad Portuaria de Baleares (APB) ha certificado el cierre del puerto de Mahón a las 6.00 horas. En este caso, el tránsito marítimo no se ha visto afectado porque no hay programadas para este viernes ninguna entrada y salida de buques de pasajeros.

La Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) ha activado a las 3.00 horas la alerta amarilla por fenómenos costeros. El viento estará presente durante todo el fin de semana con rachas de entre 50 y 60 kilómetros por hora. También se activará este sábado la alerta naranja por fenómenos costeros.

