Estás leyendo: El Tribunal de Cuentas rechaza el aval de la Generalitat a los independentistas

Público
Público

El Tribunal de Cuentas rechaza el aval de la Generalitat a los independentistas

La Abogacía General del Estado no presentó ningún informe sobre la validez de los avales a favor de una treintena de ex altos cargos del Govern.

Oriol Junqueras en una imagen de archivo.
Oriol Junqueras en una imagen de archivo. EUROPA PRESS/Kike Rincón

madrid

Actualizado:

Agencia EFE

Madrid, 14 oct (EFE).- El Tribunal de Cuentas ha rechazado los avales por valor de 5,4 millones de euros presentados por la Generalitat a favor de una treintena de ex altos cargos del Govern por haber promocionado con dinero público el "procés" en el extranjero, han confirmado fuentes del órgano fiscalizador.

El pasado 21 de septiembre, la Abogacía General del Estado decidió no presentar ningún informe sobre la validez de esos avales presentados por la Generalitat a través del Instituto Catalán de Finanzas

Habrá ampliación.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público