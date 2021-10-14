El Tribunal de Cuentas rechaza el aval de la Generalitat a los independentistas

madridActualizado:
Madrid, 14 oct (EFE).- El Tribunal de Cuentas ha rechazado los avales por valor de 5,4 millones de euros presentados por la Generalitat a favor de una treintena de ex altos cargos del Govern por haber promocionado con dinero público el "procés" en el extranjero, han confirmado fuentes del órgano fiscalizador.
El pasado 21 de septiembre, la Abogacía General del Estado decidió no presentar ningún informe sobre la validez de esos avales presentados por la Generalitat a través del Instituto Catalán de Finanzas.
Habrá ampliación.
