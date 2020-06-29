Estás leyendo: El Supremo de EEUU derriba una ley antiabortista en Luisiana

La ley habría obligado a cerrar dos de las tres clínicas de aborto en todo el estado.

21/05/2019 - Activistas por los derechos al aborto se reúnen frente a la Corte Suprema de los EEUU, el 21 de mayo de 2019. REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
Activistas por los derechos al aborto se reúnen frente a la Corte Suprema de los EEUU, el 21 de mayo de 2019. REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque

Madrid

Agencias

El Tribunal Supremo de EEUU ha derribado una ley que habría restringido el acceso al aborto en el estado de Luisiana a peligrosos mínimos, cerrando dos de las tres clínicas de aborto que quedan funcionando en todo el estado. 

A pesar de que dos de los magistrados votaron a favor de esta ley, en parte porque Donald Trump los seleccionó por su oposición al derecho reproductivo, se quedaron en minoría porque el presidente del Supremo, el magistrado de tendencia conservadora John Roberts, se sumó a los cuatro jueces progresistas para declarar inválida esa legislación.

La ley de Luisiana, además, permitía a los médicos que quisieran practicar un aborto que derivasen a pacientes a un hospital cercano al lugar donde se realizaría la operación, un extremo que habitualmente niegan los centros hospitalarios para no involucrarse en una cuestión polémica como el aborto, evitar así protestas en sus puertas y el coste adicional que supondría.

Sin embargo, y basándose en la jurisprudencia del mismo tribunal, se considera que estos privilegios de admisión no son criterios médicos y limitan significativamente el acceso al aborto, un procedimiento que es legal en EEUU desde hace casi medio siglo. 

