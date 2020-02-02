Estás leyendo: Varios acuchillados y un muerto en Londres por un incidente "terrorista"

Atentado terrorista Varios acuchillados y un muerto en Londres por un incidente "terrorista"

Varias personas han sido presuntamente acuchilladas este domingo en el barrio de Streatham, en el sur de Londres.

Atentado en Londres.

Un hombre ha muerto por disparos de la policía británica y varias personas han sido presuntamente acuchilladas este domingo en el barrio de Streatham, en el sur de Londres, en un "incidente" que la Policía Metropolitana trata como "terrorismo".

Los servicios de emergencia, entre ellos paramédicos y agentes armados se encuentran en esa zona de la capital británica, donde al parecer, según indicaron testigos presenciales a la BBC, se escucharon tres disparos después de las 14.00 GMT.

(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)

