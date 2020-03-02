Estás leyendo: El aeropuerto de Fráncfort retoma sus vuelos tras el cierre por culpa de un dron

El aeródromo con más tráfico de Alemania paralizó su actividad durante una hora y media. La policía busca al piloto del aparato.

Foto de archivo del aeropuerto de Fráncfort. / REUTERS
Foto de archivo del aeropuerto de Fráncfort. / REUTERS

berlín

Actualizado:

efe

El aeropuerto de Fráncfort, el de mayor tráfico de Alemania, retomó este lunes sobre la una de la tarde su actividad después de permanecer hora y media cerrado tras el avistamiento de un dron en las inmediaciones.

La Autoridad Alemania de Seguridad Aérea (DFS) aseguró a través de Twitter que "desde las 13 horas se producen de nuevo despegues y aterrizajes".

La alerta tras detectarse el aparato no tripulado sobrevolando el aeropuerto se ha desactivado, pero la investigación policial sigue su curso, informó la Policía Federal.

El dron fue detectado por primera vez sobre las 11.15 horas al sur del aeropuerto y los últimos avistamientos se registraron más de una hora después. Un helicóptero de la policía sobrevoló el aeropuerto para tratar de dar con el dron.

Debido a la suspensión del tráfico aéreo, Fraport, el operador del aeropuerto, había señalado que se podrían producir cancelaciones esporádicas por este incidente.

El aeropuerto de Fráncfort, el primero de Alemania y tercero de Europa en tráfico, gestionó el año pasado 70 millones de pasajeros, dos millones de toneladas de mercancías y una actividad diaria media de más de 1.400 vuelos.

El año pasado se registraron un total de 28 incidentes con drones en el aeropuerto de Fráncfort. El último de este tipo tuvo lugar en febrero, cuando el aeródromo suspendió su actividad por una hora. La policía habló entonces de "sabotaje intencionado" y no dio con el piloto del aparato.

En los últimos meses se han registrado incidentes similares en aeropuertos europeos como los de Londres (Heatrow y Gatwick) o el de Madrid-Barajas.

